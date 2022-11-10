International Statistics Flowers and Plants 2022 Launches With Valuable Market Data

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), in association with Union Fleurs, the International Flower Trade Association, announces the 70th version of the International Statistics – Flowers and Plants 2022.

The International Statistics Flowers and Plants Yearbook 2022 has the most comprehensive production and trade data collection for the ornamental plants and flower industry. It is now available to purchase and instantly download from www.aiph.org.

The importance of this annual publication to the ornamental horticultural industry is invaluable to trade organisations, policymakers, marketers, producers, traders, libraries, and universities. In its 70th year, the contents result from extensive research and data compiled by the Centre for Business Management in Horticulture and Applied Research, Leibniz University Hanover, Germany.

The Statistics Yearbook provides production data from countries in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, with detailed breakdowns, product comparisons, market data and prices and global import and export data. This edition also features additional survey responses, carried out in Spring 2022, from member organisations of AIPH and Union Fleurs about the Economic development of ornamental horticulture in 2021.

The 2022 Yearbook is published as a digital document and features 232 pages of illustrations, tables, diagrams, and maps of crucial production data.

New data contained in the 2022 Statistics Yearbook includes:

• Online survey with results from 18 countries and the effects on production and trade after the Covid-19 pandemic.

• Updated figures for per capita consumption for Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the UK, Japan, and the USA.

• New figures on area and production and additional updated summary information for 39 countries

• New country page and map for Guatemala

• Overview trade tables for import and export of cut flowers, live plants, cuttings and slips, bulbs and tubers and cut foliage

• Summary of sales and marketing of top-selling flowers and pot plants for wholesale markets.

• New external trade maps showing the most important producing countries of cut flowers and the most important exporters and importers of cut flowers.

AIPH Secretary General, Mr Tim Briercliffe, says, “The 70th edition contains even more analytical information on the production and trade of ornamentals and provides critical statistics to the industry globally”.

Union Fleurs Secretary General, Ms Sylvie Mamias, adds: “The Statistics Yearbook offers an invaluable and detailed picture of the latest available data on the global production and trade of flowers and plants. It is a unique reference for anyone – trade, production, policymakers, researchers – who wishes to gain an in-depth understanding of the latest state and trends of the flower and plants industry.”

The International Statistics Flowers and Plants Yearbook 2022 can be purchased online for €195.

For more information visit www.aiph.org

