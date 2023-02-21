March 8 is International Women’s Day when people around the world show appreciation for the strong women in their lives. They do this in various ways, but most commonly with a gift of flowers.

International Women’s Day is a global celebration of women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. Each year’s theme is different; for 2023, it’s #EmbraceEquity.

While the mimosa is the traditional International Women’s Day flower, they’re not the only one: Many flowers have special meanings that make them ideal gifts on this important day to honor women.

Why People Give Flowers on International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day has been observed on March 8 since the early 1900s in America and Europe. However, it wasn’t until March 8, 1946, that flowers began to be closely associated with this day. That’s when Italian feminists publicly chose the mimosa flower to represent International Women’s Day, declaring it the symbol of women’s strength, sensibility, and sensitivity.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses