Interplant Roses New Premium Spray Roses and Hybrid Tea Roses

Interplant added some beautiful, colourful spray rose varieties to its premium spray rose range. Check out the new members of the spray family Saffran Smile, Good Mood, Wedding Invite, Street Party. A divers and trendy colour range guaranteed!

We also present some new hybrid-tea varieties: Fascination, Red Panther and Yellow Tycoon. A fine, brand new collection is waiting for you here. Due to its long stem and colourful blossoms, hybrid tea roses are ideally suited as cut flowers.

