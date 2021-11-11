Introducing Danziger Talks – New Webinars Focus on Forecasting and Trends

Danziger is powering up the 2023 season, by providing new ways for customers and partners to connect and learn. The company is announcing the Danziger Talks series, two TED Talk-style webinar events aimed at helping drive sales. Whether you’re a young plant producer, grower or retailer, these sessions will leave you with important information to energize your business and spark sales. Reserve your seat for the virtual events today!

The first of the Danziger Talks events takes place December 1, 2021, at 13:00 EST. This webinar will feature three experts in indoor and outdoor design. These North American influencers and trend experts will discuss how consumers are using plants indoors and how the blending of indoor and outdoor design will influence future plant purchases. Join Peggy Van Allen, designer, and color anthropologist at Colorfuel, Phil Steinhauer, CEO and landscape architect at Designscapes, and Maryah Green, plant stylist and influencer at Green Piece as they cover the trends home gardeners will be looking for this season and beyond. Join the event by reserving your space:

https://gie-net.zoom.us/webinar/register/5216357767411/WN_rGZzIWVoQtGZ_usJMiSX3g

“Keeping on top of consumer trends across the globe can help strengthen many parts of your business,” says Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO. “Knowing what consumers will be looking for can help with plant selection, empower your sales team and help create targeted marketing campaigns. This information can truly drive sales. We are excited to be offering this learning opportunity as part of our Innovation Fest activities.”

The second Danziger Talks event will tackle retail challenges and consumer’s trends. Join one of the leading trend hunters in the green industry, Manuel Rucar, horticulture engineer and trend hunter for Chlorosphere and Lucas Jansen, leading educator at Floweracademy.NL, and retail sales strategist with more than forty years’ experience in the international flower and plant value chain, as they provide information on how innovation meets trends, reaching new consumers, and future market expectations. The two will give an overview of various markets, sharing insights that can drive sales. The event takes place December 8, 2021, at 15:00 CET. Reserve your spot today https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J6szVRrjRFq0cxgJoRyD-Q

For more information, visit our special mini site: https://danzigeronline.com/cmp/innovation-fest-2021-webinars_2/