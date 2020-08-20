Introducing IFE Floral Connect

We know it is more important now, than ever, for you to stay connected with suppliers, source products and book orders. While we are not able to come together in person as planned, we are excited to announce that we will be hosting IFE Floral Connect- a full week of business matchmaking, networking and education powered by AI technology.

This custom-built digital event will take place September 15 – 18, 2020.

IFE Floral Connect is free for our valued attendees, and you can get started right now by using the button below to register!

Matches that Matter

Browse the full supplier directory, product catalogue and your personal supplier recommendations list to find companies you want to connect with. Set up 20-minute video calls with suppliers through the easy to use functionality and discuss what you are looking for in your meeting through chat.



Best in Class Education

This year’s education program will be available within the platform and is free for all participants. Education sessions will take place during the weeklong event and be available for on demand viewing once the event has ended, making it easy to design a schedule that works for you.



A Custom-Built Experience

IFE Floral Connect is powered by an easy to use platform designed to connect buyers and suppliers. You will be able to create a custom profile, indicate the products you are interested in, browse supplier profiles, search through product catalogues, connect with other event participants and more. IFE Floral Connect will be accessible by web and mobile, making it easier than ever to engage however you prefer.



Register now for IFE Floral Connect, registration takes just a few minutes!