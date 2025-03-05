Introducing Kiwi Mellow Dianthus: A Bold New Flower from Rio Roses

The floral world is buzzing with excitement over the new Kiwi Mellow Dianthus! This vibrant green flower, cultivated by Rio Roses and developed by Selecta Cut Flowers, is poised to bring a fresh look to floral designs everywhere. With its rounded shape, striking color, and enduring beauty, Kiwi Mellow is sure to become a favorite among florists, wholesalers, and flower enthusiasts.

What Makes Kiwi Mellow Special?

This addition to the Dianthus Barbatus family isn’t another green flower. Its large, ball-shaped blooms catch your eye right away. Here’s what makes the Kiwi Mellow so special.

