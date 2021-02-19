IPM CONNECT – Green Ideas 2021

Together with its partners, the producers’ cooperative offers digital industry talks, knowledge and inspiration for the green industry.

Starting in February, a wide variety of topics that move the flower and plant as well as fruit and vegetable industry and which, under normal circumstances, find their platform at the world’s leading trade fair IPM ESSEN, will take center stage for this purpose.

One of the first program highlights on the agenda is the IPM CONNECT Talk, which will be available to registered users on the platform from February 19th, 2021. The panel discussion will bring together decision-makers, association leaders and politicians to determine, among other things, the thematic focal points of the coming IPM ESSEN. So it’s worth taking a look – there’s a lot to discover!

