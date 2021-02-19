IPM CONNECT – Green Ideas 2021

IPM ESSEN Floral February 19, 2021

Together with its partners, the producers’ cooperative offers digital industry talks, knowledge and inspiration for the green industry.

Starting in February, a wide variety of topics that move the flower and plant as well as fruit and vegetable industry and which, under normal circumstances, find their platform at the world’s leading trade fair IPM ESSEN, will take center stage for this purpose.

One of the first program highlights on the agenda is the IPM CONNECT Talk, which will be available to registered users on the platform from February 19th, 2021. The panel discussion will bring together decision-makers, association leaders and politicians to determine, among other things, the thematic focal points of the coming IPM ESSEN. So it’s worth taking a look – there’s a lot to discover!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: IPM ESSEN

~

Related Articles

Floral

Sustainable Packaging – Koen Pack is Looking Forward to Further Development in 2019

Koen Pack Floral December 28, 2018

In 2018 Koen Pack and its customers invested heavily in the development of less environmentally harmful packaging for flowers and plants. Koen Pack has not only expanded its collections with environmental friendly products. Koen Pack has also introduced more sustainable materials such as covers made from biodegradable plastics (PLA) and sleeves and pot covers made of compostable Hydropaper.