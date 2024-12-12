Iranian Firm Uses Innovative Method to Produce Difficult-to-Grow Ornamental Flowers

Azad News Agency (ANA) Floral December 12, 2024

We work on flowers that do not reproduce easily. And the reproduction of such flowers is both time-consuming and costly but they have a very high economic value,” Shahin Teymouri Azar, the managing director and project manager of the technological company, told ANA.

Noting that the company also works on modified vegetative rootstocks, including GF, GN, MYROBALAN and Gisela vegetative rootstock, he said, “We produce vegetative rootstocks and difficult-to-grow ornamental flowers.”

Teymouri Azar explained that the rootstocks produced in his company are vegetative and have more uses compared to seed rootstocks, saying, “Seed rootstocks are expensive and have much lower yields. On the one hand, they are traditional but vegetative rootstocks require less time to bear fruit. It is true that they are more expensive than seed and traditional rootstocks but they bear fruit in less time, so that they will bear fruit between two and three years.”

