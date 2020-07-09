It’s American Grown Flowers Month

For the fourth year in a row, the U.S. Senate has designated July American Grown Flowers Month, recognizing the economic and cultural impact of America’s cut flower and greens farmers. It’s an amazing form of recognition right at the height of flower season!

There are so many ways you can participate in the celebration, connect with flowers and help spread the word that origin matters!

First, you can look for our iconic logo in the amazing American Grown Flowers displays from retailers participating in the annual American Grown Flowers Month. You’ll find special displays and supporting collateral in many Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Spartan Nash, Charlie’s Produce, Mother’s Markets, Ralphs, Alfalfa’s Local Markets, United Supermarkets and more.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Certified American Grown Flowers