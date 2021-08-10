It’s Astilbe Season at Sun Valley

Astilbe is in season on our Arcata farm! We have been growing this fluffy favorite for several years, and the consensus on the farm is that this is the best season yet!

Astilbe is known for it’s unique texture and fern-like foliage is a farm and customer favorite!

These tall fluffy plumes are incredibly sensitive to heat, which makes them perfect for our cool, foggy Arcata farm!

Our team has been harvesting plenty of Astilbe and we have to admit that we love seeing stacks of it piled up for processing because they look like clouds!

We grow Astilbe in a handful of fun hues perfect for late summer and early fall. Shown above, from left to right we have white, light pink, dark pink, burgundy, and lavender.

Why We Love Astilbe:

· Texture: This fun, fluffy flower is unique and looks almost cotton-candy like on its own.

· Colors: The unique texture is enhanced by the white and candy pink shades it is available in.

· Excellent Vase Life: Astilbe can thrive for over a week!

We currently have plenty of Astilbe available now, call your rep before this farm favorite goes poof!