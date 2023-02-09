It’s the Time of Year to Celebrate Love with American Grown

San Francisco, CA – Certified American Grown cut flower and foliage farms from across the country have ben working tirelessly to grow beautiful blooms and foliage, prepare bouquets, and work with florists, designers, and retailers to get ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2023.

With farming families and communities, of all sizes and growing all types of flowers and foliage, operating in all 50 states of the country, there is a bounty to choose from to shower your loved ones and friends with feelings of warmth to celebrate the holiday. For years, Valentine’s Day has become synonymous with sharing love through bouquets and arrangements. While these have been largely with single types of flowers, Certified American Grown celebrates the holiday by encouraging everyone to think about showing your love by giving variety, beauty, and a unique diversity of colors and blooms to express that your love is just like that – unique and special.

How can this celebration be done? Ensure purchases are being made by looking for the Certified American Grown seal, Made in the USA, asking your florist of retailer for bouquets grown here in the U.S.. Wanting to support your local farms? Certified American Grown has an easy resource. Visit the website, www.americangrownflowers.org and selecting “Find Flowers” to see a directory of farm members near you as well as find those that ship nationwide, so you can celebrate and support American Grown for Valentine’s Day and everyday!

“Our farms are growing such a wonderful array of flowers and foliage to prepare such special and different ways to show your love,” said Camron King, Certified American Grown CEO and Ambassador. “From tulips and lilies to roses and ranunculus, gerberas to greens, and everything in between, we encourage everyone to think outside of the traditional thoughts and be creative in expressing your love this Valentine’s Day.”

Valentine’s Day is a wonderful holiday to celebrate your love, but everyday is the perfect day to buy American flowers and foliage. Certified American Grown encourages looking for domestically farmed flowers to adorn your tables, offices, express care and concern, and, simply to beautify your life, all year long.

About Certified American Grown. Certified American Grown is a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in a certification process to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.