Jackson & Perkins Debuts Old Garden Rose Collection in the ‘Library of Roses’

A new era in rose gardening with exclusive varieties and timeless Old Garden Roses

Jackson & Perkins®, a leader in premium roses and plants, unveils the return of their highly acclaimed ‘Library of Roses,’ now featuring an expanded collection of exclusive and heritage varieties. This carefully curated selection includes new introductions, beloved customer favorites, rare international varieties, and the exciting debut of Old Garden Roses, unique varieties predating the Modern Rose era of 1867. Each rose in the collection is selected for its top-tier genetics, superior disease resistance, breathtaking blooms, and intoxicating fragrance, offering gardeners greater success and enjoyment in the garden.

“At Jackson & Perkins, we partner with the world’s foremost rose experts to bring gardeners the very best in rose cultivation,” said Kelly Funk, president & CEO of Jackson & Perkins. “Our expanded Library of Roses is a tribute to our 152-year legacy, featuring exclusive selections that will inspire gardeners. From rare, globally sourced treasures to timeless heritage roses, we have created a collection designed to spark joy and lead gardeners to success.”

A Rose for Every Garden: Discover the Collections

The 2025 Library of Roses features an array of exceptional roses, each chosen for its unique qualities and superior performance. From exclusive collaborations with top domestic and international breeders to historic and rare varieties, this collection brings the world’s finest roses to gardeners.

The Jackson & Perkins Exclusive Introduction Collection represents the pinnacle of rose breeding, featuring varieties developed by J&P in partnership with the world’s leading experts. New 2025 introductions, such as Magenta Magic and Lemon Burst, offer vibrant colors, exceptional disease resistance, and a remarkable bloom season from late spring through late fall. These beauties are top picks for reliability and performance.

Opening the Jackson & Perkins Vault Collection gives gardeners access to a limited-edition selection of historically significant roses. Each is chosen for its sentimental value and enduring charm, including Red Masterpiece, introduced in 1974 and renowned for its large, double, high-centered, fragrant blooms. Vault Roses provide a rare opportunity to own a piece of rose history before these treasures return to the Vault.

Explore the globe with the Jackson & Perkins Roses Around the World Collection, featuring exclusive varieties from internationally acclaimed breeders. These rare roses have been sourced for resilience, health, and unparalleled beauty. For the first time in the U.S., gardeners can grow varieties like Hummingbird, a delicate beauty hybridized in New Zealand. With over 150 years of global relationships, Jackson & Perkins delivers the finest roses from every corner of the world to your garden.

New to the Library, the Jackson & Perkins Old Garden Rose Collection celebrates the elegance and resilience of roses predating 1867. Originating from Europe, China, or both, Old Garden Roses bring centuries of tradition into the modern garden, with unique forms and fragrances rarely seen today. Notable selections include the Louise Odier Bourbon Rose, known for its nearly thornless stems and continuous, fragrant blooms since 1848. These heirloom roses offer gardeners a link to the past and timeless beauty for today’s landscapes.

Jackson & Perkins has shaped the rose industry for over 150 years, introducing groundbreaking innovations and setting standards for assortment, quality, and beauty. The company has continually redefined rose gardening, from naming the first rose after a person – Dorothy Perkins – to coining the term ‘floribunda’ and partnering with icons like Disney and Barbie. The Library of Roses is a testament to this legacy, blending heritage with modern advancements to deliver unparalleled gardening experiences.

“The Library of Roses is where tradition meets innovation,” said Funk. “It’s more than a collection – it’s a celebration of our passion for roses and our dedication to gardeners. We invite customers to connect with over a century of passion and expertise and discover the joy of growing roses. With every rose purchased, gardeners contribute to rose advancements and heritage rose preservation.”

The Jackson & Perkins Library of Roses brings together old-world charm with modern-day convenience, offering gardeners disease-resistant roses that thrive in any landscape. Discover the entire collection and bring home a piece of history by visiting www.JacksonAndPerkins.com.

J&P Park, Inc. is a portfolio of hobbyist brands with a long history of providing consumers, wholesalers, and resellers with branded roses, plants, seeds, horticultural supplies, period-based home restoration products, and home brewing equipment. Originally catalog and direct-mail companies, these brands have evolved into successful e-commerce retailers. The company operates a 100-acre property with a nursery and distribution facility in Greenwood, South Carolina, and its executive office is located in Edina, Minnesota. Visit www.jpparkinc.com for more information.