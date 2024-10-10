Jackson & Perkins Roses Recognized as American Garden Rose Selections Winners

Celebrating Exceptional Performance in the World of Garden Roses

Jackson & Perkins, a leader in rose cultivation, is pleased to announce that two of its Floribunda roses, Like No Other™ and Soaring to Glory™, have been named winners in the 2025 American Garden Rose Selections™ (AGRS) program.

“We are honored to be recognized among the other outstanding roses selected,” said Kelly Funk, President & CEO of Jackson & Perkins. “Winning the AGRS award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to quality and innovation in rose cultivation. These roses highlight the exceptional quality we strive for, and we are proud to share them with gardeners nationwide.”

The AGRS program is known for its rigorous evaluation process, assessing roses based on their ability to thrive in different climates. This recognition gives gardeners, landscapers, and garden designers confidence in selecting roses that offer consistent beauty and fragrance with manageable care requirements.

“Like No Other and Soaring to Glory have undergone extensive testing to ensure they thrive in various climates,” states Wes Harvell, Rosarian at Jackson & Perkins. “That dedication led to these roses being selected for their performance in the Northwest, South Central, and Southwest regions, showcasing their disease resistance, vigor, health, and overall benefits for the rose gardener.

Notable Features of the Award-Winning Roses:

Like No Other – Regional Choice Award in three regions: Northwest, South Central, Southwest. Created by Christian Bedard.

Visual Appeal : Features blooms with over 100 petals and glossy olive-green foliage.

: Features blooms with over 100 petals and glossy olive-green foliage. Growth and Health: Suitable for gardens and larger containers and is known for fast growth and disease resistance.

Suitable for gardens and larger containers and is known for fast growth and disease resistance. Fragrance: Emits a scent reminiscent of myrrh with a fresh twist, for which it was also honored with an AGRS fragrance award.

Soaring to Glory – Regional Choice Award in three regions: Northwest, South Central, Southwest. Created by Keith Zary.

Bloom Characteristics: Presents bright yellow flowers with up to 30 petals and is known for its spicy fragrance.

Presents bright yellow flowers with up to 30 petals and is known for its spicy fragrance. Growth Habit: Growing upright to approximately 3 feet in height and width, it features dark green, disease-resistant foliage.

Growing upright to approximately 3 feet in height and width, it features dark green, disease-resistant foliage. Planting Versatility: Thrives in full sun, making it suitable for rose beds, perennial borders, or large containers.

Thrives in full sun, making it suitable for rose beds, perennial borders, or large containers. Soaring to Glory is a tribute to the Air Force service members, providing an opportunity for gardeners to honor these individuals.

For over 100 years, Jackson & Perkins has won awards around the world for new rose introductions, and the tradition continues with Like No Other and Soaring to Glory. Through dedicated research and development, numerous award-winning varieties have been created, inspiring a passion for gardening and ensuring novice and experienced gardeners can enjoy these roses.

Jackson & Perkins is poised to introduce several new varieties in the upcoming seasons. For additional information, visit www.jacksonandperkins.com.

J&P Park, Inc. is a portfolio of hobbyist brands with a long history of providing consumers, wholesalers, and resellers with branded roses, plants, seeds, other horticultural-related supplies, period-based home restoration products, and home brewing equipment. What began as catalog and direct-mail companies have evolved into successful e-commerce retailers. The company owns a 100-acre property with a large facility encompassing a nursery and distribution facility in Greenwood, South Carolina. Our executive office is in Edina, Minnesota. Visit www.jpparkinc.com