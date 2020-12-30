Jan-Paul Rijke Named Managing Director at Koen Pack as of 1 February 2021

Koen Pack is pleased that Jan-Paul Rijke will start as Managing Director at Koen Pack BV on 1 February. Jan-Paul will be responsible for the overall management at Koen Pack and will report to the shareholders & founders.

Koen & Cristol Broekhuizen: “With the arrival of Jan-Paul, we are bringing in someone who – thanks to his many years of experience and his network in floriculture – can make a flying start. We have every confidence that Jan-Paul, together with the dedicated team, can further develop our family business and ensure the continued existence of Koen Pack for the future. “

Jan-Paul about his entry at Koen Pack: “I got to know Koen Pack as a very customer-oriented player in the European horticulture packaging market; a market where I have been active for the past 20 years. I look forward to contributing together with the team to strengthening and expanding the position of this wonderful international family company. “