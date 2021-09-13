Jet Fresh Flower Distributors Awarded at the FSFA 2021 Centennial Celebration

The Florida State Florist Association celebrated their hundredth year at their 2021 annual conference. The three-day event took place on August 27-29 in Weston, Fla. and was filled with design competitions, presentations, vendor booths and an award ceremony gala.

Jet Fresh Flower Distributors had the great pleasure of attending the conference exhibiting fresh and preserved flowers, as well as sponsoring the floral presentation by Charlie Groppetti AIFD. But that’s not all! Scroll to see what you missed.

VENDOR SPOTLIGHT

During the vendor spotlight, Jet Fresh Flower Distributors displayed a small preview of flowers available to order from Miami and internationally through Jet Fresh Global Trading. We featured our natural and Hippy Psychedelic Roses from Jet Fresh Flower Growers in Ecuador, gerbera daisies and lisianthus from Rosa Flora Limited in Canada, and preserved roses from Rose Amor and Vermeille Presh.

