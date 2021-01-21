Jet Fresh Flower Growers 2021 Farm Showreel

It’s been almost three years since Jet Fresh became rose growers back in March 2018. And in the short time, our boutique farm, Jet Fresh Flower Growers, S.A. has made great achievements in developing quality Ecuadorian roses that are socially and environmentally conscious.

Shortly after our first year as a young rose farm, we proudly earned the Flor Ecuador Certification; ensuring compliance in many areas including employee’s rights, benefits, safety and their health. This certification is highly focused on reducing Ecuador’s floriculture environmental impact, and controlling and reducing the use of pesticides and other chemicals. Click to read the article.

Our 14-hectare rose farm features many new improvements and we’re still expanding. At this time we have over 8 hectares of roses growing inside 12 greenhouses, and our last three empty hectares of land have new greenhouses currently under construction. We’re adding hundreds of thousands new plants and new varieties for 2022.

