Jet Fresh Flower Growers 2021 Farm Showreel

Jet Fresh Flower Distributors, Inc . Floral January 21, 2021

It’s been almost three years since Jet Fresh became rose growers back in March 2018. And in the short time, our boutique farm, Jet Fresh Flower Growers, S.A. has made great achievements in developing quality Ecuadorian roses that are socially and environmentally conscious. 

Shortly after our first year as a young rose farm, we proudly earned the Flor Ecuador Certification; ensuring compliance in many areas including employee’s rights, benefits, safety and their health. This certification is highly focused on reducing Ecuador’s floriculture environmental impact, and controlling and reducing the use of pesticides and other chemicals.  Click to read the article

Our 14-hectare rose farm features many new improvements and we’re still expanding. At this time we have over 8 hectares of roses growing inside 12 greenhouses, and our last three empty hectares of land have new greenhouses currently under construction. We’re adding hundreds of thousands new plants and new varieties for 2022.  

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Jet Fresh Flower Growers

Related Articles

Floral

Rio Roses: Ecuadorian Roses Are Now Duty-Free

December 7, 2020 Rio Roses / Equiflor

In a move that will save the floral industry an estimated $15-20 million next year, the U.S. Government just added fresh-cut roses to the Generalized System of Preferences, or GSP. This means that as of November 1, floral businesses will no longer have to pay a 6.8% tariff on Ecuadorian roses.

Floral

Star Roses and Plants Wins Awards from the 2021 American Garden Rose Selections Testing Program

October 13, 2020 Star Roses and Plants

Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is excited to announce two of its roses won awards from the 2021 American Garden Rose Selections™ (AGRS) testing program. AGRS™ recognizes roses that are easy to care for, disease-resistant and suitable for different regions of the country.