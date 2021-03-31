Jet Fresh Flower Growers Boutique Farm Constructs Greenhouses in Ecuador

It brings us immense pleasure to be able provide a fresh update on many great changes reporting at our farm, Jet Fresh Flower Growers in Ecuador. In the wake of the pandemic, we have continued to maintain safe operations which have allowed us to fulfill flowers around the world, as well as develop our boutique farm in many aspects so that we can grow for our team as well as our customers. Our hard-working team is always a priority and we look forward to sharing these great events.

NEW GREENHOUSES

Within the year, Jet Fresh Flower Growers has constructed two new greenhouses bringing the current total to 14, with additional room for more development in the near future. In order to meet the increasing demand for roses around the world, we have added new varieties to our roster as well as increasing more fan-favorites that will meet the demand for wholesale and events, as well as contribute to our line of Hippy Psychedelic Roses, which we produce in-house.

