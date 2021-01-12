Jet Fresh Flower Growers, News Hippy Psychedelic Roses Valentine’s Day Collection

Jet Fresh Flower Growers Floral January 12, 2021

Jet Fresh Flowers is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit with our fresh collection of Hippy Psychedelic Roses. Our farm Jet Fresh Flower Growers, S.A. has unveiled our natural and color-enhanced rose options available to order now for Valentine’s Day.

JFTV: JET FRESH FLOWER GROWERS’ 2021 VALENTINE’S DAY ROSES WITH CASEY

Join Casey in this fresh episode of JFTV as he gives us a close up look at our V-Day “TriplePlay” mixes, our V-Day Natural Rainbow Assorted Mix, and new color-enhanced V-Day roses.

