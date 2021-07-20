Jet Fresh Global Trading Sources Top Flowers Worldwide

Are you a flower buyer who’s frustrated with searching for wholesale flowers from many different farms in many different countries? Do you wish there was one single source that could locate them all for you? You’re in luck! Jet Fresh Flowers proudly supplies wholesale flowers internationally with our broker-style buying channel, Jet Fresh Global Trading.

Jet Fresh Global Trading sources a wide range of wholesale flowers and greenery from top farms around the world. Based out of our Ecuador-branch office, gain access to our roster of quality growers and let our Flower Hunters do the wholesale sourcing and buying for you.

FLOWER HUNTERS

The Global Trading Flower Hunters have direct access to wholesale flower farms worldwide. Our prime location in Quito allows us to stay connected globally, and discover new and exciting products. We make frequent visits (when it’s safe) to our suppliers around the world, and maintain quality relationships with growers ensuring quality and freshness.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Jet Fresh Flower Distributors, Inc.