Join Our Livestream to Discover Who Wins Fleurostar 2021

Which plant will become the successor of last year’s winner Dahlia Sincerity from Syngenta Flowers? Will it be Begonia I’CONIA Aroma Peach (Dümmen Orange), Pelargonium Estelle Appleblossom (Florensis), Petunia Fun House Potpourri (Syngenta Flowers) or Verbena Mr. LavaLava (Selecta one)? Each of these magnificent plants is vying to become the next winner with the wow factor at point of sale.

The new FleuroStar winner will be announced during the Fleuroselect Winners Livestream that will take place on 29th June at 15.30 hrs CEST. As Fleuroselect has been unable to present the medals to the Gold Medal winners for the second year in a row, the organisation will combine all its awards into one Fleuroselect Winner Livestream. During the first part of the event, the honours will be handed over to the 2021 and 2022 Gold Medal winners. Then, the programme will proceed to the presentation of this year’s FleuroStar candidates and the announcement of the new FleuroStar winner.

This event will take place in a hybrid format with two representatives of all participating companies attending the award ceremony at Floralis in Lisse (NL). The remainder of the membership and industry colleagues including the press are all invited to view the event via a dedicated livestream. Registration is via the Fleuroselect website.

Join our livestream on 29th June at 15.30 hrs to find out more about the 2021 and 2022 Gold Medal winners, the four FleuroStar candidates and to discover who will win FleuroStar 2021!

When?

Tuesday 29th June at 15.30 hrs CEST

How?

Please register via the dedicated event page on the Fleuroselect website. You will receive the link to access the livestream via e-mail the morning of the event.

We are very much looking forward to ‘seeing’ you live next week!