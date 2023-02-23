Join Danziger to Meet 2023’s Most Inspiring Women in the Floral Industry

Danziger’s International Women’s Day Campaign, established in 2022, is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of talented women that we can all learn from.

We’re excited in the run up to this year’s nominations! Building on the great success and enthusiastic response to last year’s campaign, we invite you to follow us on the Danziger Live Facebook group as we shine a spotlight on women who are stars in the floristry industry. We’ll bring the stories of women florists and designers that bring their unique talents and perspectives to the world of floristry / floriculture. As typical of a women led campaign – this is not a competition, but rather a merit-based selection aimed at celebrating these successful and uplifting women and helping other women in our industry to continue to flourish.

Selecting only 4 women was a real challenge. Working with Alison Bradley – editor of Fusion Flowers magazine and co-founder of the international Floral Fundamentals platform – we invited her to choose inspiring florists from around the world. We all have a lot to learn from their experiences and personal stories, told in their own words and accompanied by images that showcase their distinctive work.

Alison will introduce them by revealing her thinking behind their selection. Then it will be your turn – we‘d love to hear what you have to say about these accomplished women.

Women for Women

“We at Danziger were amazed last year by the touching response to our International Women’s Day campaign and were both enchanted and delighted by the support expressed by female colleagues – women to women” said Betty Finkelstein, Global Brand Manager at Danziger. “In short, our message is let’s inspire and empower each other to reach new heights and continue to make a positive impact by acknowledging and praising each other’s wonderful accomplishments” she added.

Join our Danziger Live group and Danziger Cut Flower Facebook pages to stay up-to-date with this upcoming campaign.

