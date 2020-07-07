July Edition of the Anthurinfo Debuts

Anthura BV Floral July 7, 2020

After a few turbulent and uncertain months we have entered somewhat calmer waters. This new reality requires adaptability and flexibility. This also creates new initiatives, such as our webinar AnthuraNXT goes digital as an alternative to the AnthuraNXT event.

These summer temperatures include summer novelties: phalaenopsis pot plant Anthura Altea, anthurium pot plant Mystral® and anthurium cut flower Caribo® fit in seamlessly with this. The energy balance is also very important in this weather and this is the theme of cultivation technology. And besides news from Anthura, there is more …

