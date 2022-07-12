July Marks the Annual Celebration of American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month

United States – July 1st marked the start of the annual celebration of American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month (AGFM), a month-long celebration of U.S. cut flower and foliage farms throughout the country. In its sixth year, the month celebrates the contributions of cut flower and foliage farmers, their families, and their teams that work hard to bring high-quality, domestically grown products to consumers and to recognize the economic and cultural impacts provided to communities and the country, alike.

The annual celebration is sponsored by Certified American Grown (CAG) and its members, the only trade association focused solely on promoting and advocating for the domestic industry and their interests. Again this year, the celebration of American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month has been recognized through a Congressional resolution (H. Res. 1213 – Carbajal) marking the month as a U.S. celebration. Additionally, retailers around the country are celebrating with special promotions and activities. Farms are hosting special events and workshops, selling unique and celebratory bouquets, and consumers are encouraged to support homegrown farms by looking for the Certified American Grown seal when purchasing flowers and foliage for their homes, offices, events and celebrations, throughout the month, and all year long.

Camron King, CEO & Ambassador for Certified American Grown notes, “the annual celebration of American Grown Flower & Foliage Month is an important component to celebrating America’s month, the entire month of July. This is a special month where flower and foliage farms in every state in the U.S. are in bloom and production and there is no better way to celebrate than to purchase local, American grown products from our farms, by asking your local florist or retail store to carry and support American grown, or to give the gift of U.S. flowers to friends and family. Many do not realize but, unfortunately, many of the flowers and arrangements sold in grocery stores and through florists are imported and this is a month to shine the light on the importance of supporting homegrown flowers, foliage, families and communities.”

Information about American Grown Flower and Foliage Month events, activities and promotions can be found on the web at http://www.americangrownflowers.organd will be shared on social media channels, @americangrownflowers, or using the hashtag, #americangrownflowermonth. Anyone celebrating the month with events, promotions, activities, or with gorgeous American grown flowers and foliage are encouraged to share on their social channels as well.

Some of the select activities from throughout the month include:

Florist Review magazine celebrates the July Issue with a Certified American Grown focused issue

Certified American Grown celebrates the month with support of the 2022 FTD America’s Cup floral design competition at the AIFD Roots Symposium in Las Vegas.

Many wholesalers are offering special direct arrangements and bouquets – DVFlora (East Coast) and Florabundance (West Coast) are offering special wholesale promotions of Certified American Grown flowers and foliage.

Farms are celebrating with direct shipping promotions and activities

Fern Trust and Albin Hagstrom & Son (Florida) is launching new garlands available for purchase directly from the farm.

Harmony Harvest Farm (Virginia) is hosting farm tours, DIY floral workshops and more.

The Homer Peony Celebration will be held from July 8-30 in Homer, Alaska.

Everyone is encouraged to celebrate American Grown Flower and Foliage Month by ensuring that purchases made support homegrown farms and communities. Look for the Certified American Grown seal during the month-long celebration and all year long!

About Certified American Grown. Certified American Grown is a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in an independent, third-party supply-chain audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.