Jury Announced for the AIPH International Grower of the Year Awards

Six ornamental horticulture experts have been selected to sit on the jury for the AIPH International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards 2022.

The awards are organised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) and recognise the ‘best of the best’ in ornamentals production. The award ceremony will be held in January 2022 alongside IPM Essen in Germany, the industry’s largest international trade fair.

The esteemed international judging panel is chaired by Mr Tim Edwards, Vice President of AIPH and Chairman of Boningale Nurseries (UK). Jury members are Mr Jan-Dieter Bruns, Managing Director of Bruns Pflanzen and President of the European Nursery Stock Association (ENA) (Germany); Mr André van Kruijsens, CEO of Plantion (Netherlands); Mr Poul Graff, CEO of Graff Breeding A/S (Denmark); Mr Augusto Solano, President of industry body Asocolflores (Colombia); and Mr. Hiroshi Sakata, President of the Japan Home Garden Association (Japan).

AIPH welcomes entries from around the world. The IGOTY Awards celebrate best practice in five categories; finished plants and trees, young plants, cut flowers and bulbs, sustainability and inspiring business. Within each category bronze, silver and gold awards can be won. From among these categories, only one winner will be crowned the ‘AIPH International Grower of the Year 2022’ and receive the ‘Gold Rose’ – the industry’s most coveted prize.

Candidates can enter the IGOTY Awards 2022 online and entry closes on Friday 10th September 2021. For more information, please visit aiph.org/igoty

Thank you to gold sponsor Royal FloraHolland, founding partner FloraCulture International, and awards partners CIOPORA, and World Horti Center.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next. www.aiph.org

IGOTY Awards Brought to you by AIPH in partnership with Founding Partner, FloraCulture International (FCI) and Headline Partner, Royal FloraHolland; the IGOTY awards have been championing outstanding achievement in the sector since 2009. The IGOTY Awards recognise best practice in horticultural production by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.