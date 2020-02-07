Just Add Ice Sponsors 14th Annual Orchid Mania at Cleveland Botanical Garden

Ohio orchid grower Just Add Ice® has sponsored the 14th annual Orchid Mania show at the Cleveland Botanical Garden from January 18 to March 1, 2020. Just Add Ice’s sponsorship includes the donation of over 2,300 phalaenopsis orchids, over half of the show’s 4,000 orchids on display throughout the run of the exhibit.

Orchid Mania’s 2020 theme is Vibrant Vietnam, celebrating the country’s native orchids as well as its cultural heritage.

Cleveland Botanical Garden staff collaborated with GiaHoa Ryan, the director of Friends of the Vietnamese Cultural Garden, to ensure that the utmost care and respect was taken when designing the exhibits around Vietnamese culture.

Just Add Ice will be hosting two of Orchid Mania’s Ask the Orchid Doctor events, featuring Director of Growing Marcel Boonekamp, on Saturdays February 22 and 29. During this event, orchid owners can bring their plants to the Botanical Garden to ask an orchid expert specific care questions.

Orchid Mania also includes art and fashion exhibits for the duration of the show and a weekend orchid sale hosted by the Greater Cleveland Orchid Society on February 15 and 16.

Green Circle Growers, the parent company of Just Add Ice, is one of the largest orchid producers in North America, growing more than 8 million orchids each year. The family-owned greenhouse has been in operation since 1968.

To schedule an interview or tour of the Green Circle Growers facility, please contact Content Manager Caitlin Fisher at cfisher@greencirclegrowers.com.