Kenyan Cut Roses Bound for EU Markets Shifting to Sea Freight

Sea freight will play a greater role in the transport of cut roses from Kenya to Europe – from 5% of cut roses today to 19% by 2030.

Assuming shipping in the Red Sea normalizes, we expect Kenya’s baseline exports of cut roses to Europe to gradually shift from airfreight to sea freight in the coming years.

European and Kenyan actors servicing European big-box channels share a strong interest in saving on transportation-affiliated costs and minimizing logistics risks and greenhouse gas emissions, and thus will help grow volumes of cut roses transported by sea freight to Europe.

