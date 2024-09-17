Kersten Catella Joins Wyevale Nurseries as Sales & Marketing Director

Well-known and highly respected horticultural industry professional Kersten Catella has joined Wyevale as the Sales and Marketing Director (September 2024).

In her new role, Kersten is focused on getting behind our vision and mission and firmly driving the company forward.

“I am very excited to have joined a company that is held in such high esteem within the industry and to be working alongside a senior team with such a breadth of expertise,” says Kersten Catella on the company’s website.