Kids Gardening is Partnering with Mrs. Meyers Clean Day on Something HUGE

Kids Gardening Floral May 30, 2023

Kids Gardening, the leading non-profit teaching kids about nature and nurture has partnered with Mrs. Myers to offer a new grant program.  

Lots of Compassion is designed to support local leaders transforming vacant lots into gardens to help grow compassion in their community. In August, ten grantees will receive $20,000 each. 

The Grant application is open until June 2, 2023.

Mrs. Myers and KidsGardening have released a downloaded guide to help all people nurture gardens in their own communities.

Please check out the guide here.