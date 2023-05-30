Kids Gardening is Partnering with Mrs. Meyers Clean Day on Something HUGE

Kids Gardening, the leading non-profit teaching kids about nature and nurture has partnered with Mrs. Myers to offer a new grant program.

Lots of Compassion is designed to support local leaders transforming vacant lots into gardens to help grow compassion in their community. In August, ten grantees will receive $20,000 each.

The Grant application is open until June 2, 2023.

Mrs. Myers and KidsGardening have released a downloaded guide to help all people nurture gardens in their own communities.