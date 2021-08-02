Kitchen Minis Tabletop Vegetables Collection is a Rising Star in The Industry, Receives 2 Awards at Cultivate’21

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS USA – PanAmerican Seed® is proud to accept two recent industry awards for its new tabletop vegetables collection Kitchen Minis™ during the Cultivate’21 tradeshow and educational event in Columbus, Ohio. The compact potted edibles program received a Retailer’s Choice Award during the show, which recognizes the most unique and innovative products each year.

The Retailer’s Choice Award is sponsored by the Garden Retailers Group and AmericanHort, organizers of Cultivate’21. It is determined by a panel of judges looking at the potential for new products to be best-sellers in garden center retail stores in North America.

“Speaking with customers at Cultivate, launching Kitchen Minis, and receiving these awards just makes it clear that people are excited to grow vegetables in a way they couldn’t before,” says Josh Kirschenbaum, Vegetable Sales Account Manager for PanAmerican Seed. “We are looking forward to the ongoing development of this program and setting new trends in vegetables.”

The Kitchen Minis Collection from PanAmerican Seed includes ready-grown, fruiting, compact potted vegetable plants that consumers can enjoy inside on a sunny windowsill or outdoors on a patio tabletop. It includes tomato, sweet pepper and hot pepper varieties, and shoppers harvest their own homegrown vegetables regularly for about a month. No garden, no problem.

Several free retail marketing assets are also available to help with sell-thru: videos, social posts and in-store promotional signage. Branded tags are also available from tag vendors. For more information about Kitchen Minis and how to integrate them into your edibles or produce program, visit www.panamseed.com/kitchenminis or reach out to your preferred seed supplier.