Könst Alstroemeria Announces Take Over and New Board Members to Lead Future Growth

Nieuwveen, The Netherlands – Könst Alstroemeria, a renowned breeder and supplier of Alstroemeria and Zantedeschia plants, is pleased to announce its acquisition by four entrepreneurs in the horticultural industry followed by their appointment as new board members. The new leadership includes current CEO Paco van der Louw, who will be joined by Geert Burger, Jelle Posthumus, and Martin Buter, each bringing in extensive experience and expertise. This significant development is set to further work on the company’s global growth and innovation capabilities. “I am confident that this group of enthusiastic entrepreneurs will not only maintain the standards that have been the cornerstone of our success, but also will bring new energy and innovation into the company” said Hans Könst.

The new board members

The new board members are well-known for their knowledge and experience in the horticultural industry. Geert Burger, owner of Burger Lilies and Tulips, Jelle Posthumus, CEO of United Selections, Martin Buter, owner of Amsonia Bulbs, and Paco van der Louw, since 2021 CEO of Könst Alstroemeria, will collectively determine the company’s strategic direction. Their collaborative leadership will play a critical role in driving growth, fostering innovation and maintaining Könst Alstroemeria’s reputation for high-quality plant breeding and propagation.

The newly formed board aims to be the benchmark in the breeding of Alstroemeria and Calla with the use of the latest technology and techniques in propagation. Könst Alstroemeria will strengthen its market presence, expand to new regions and enhance customer satisfaction globally. The board members’ combined expertise will ensure a robust supply chain and reinforce the company’s commitment to quality.

“We are excited to join forces with such esteemed partners and move forward with this strong leadership team,” said Paco van der Louw, CEO of Könst Alstroemeria. “Our combined vision and passion for horticulture will drive the company to new heights, allowing us to build on our rich history while pushing the boundaries of innovation in Alstroemeria and Zantedeschia”.

Thanks to Hans Könst

Geert, Jelle, Martin and Paco extend their gratitude to Hans Könst, the founder of Könst Alstroemeria, who began his breeding activities more than 45 years ago. His vision, dedication and pioneering spirit have laid the foundation for the company’s success and growth. “Hans’s contribution to the horticultural industry is immeasurable and we are honored to continue building on his legacy,” added Van der Louw.