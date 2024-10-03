KP Holland and Westland Plant Start Collaboration

New Cooperation for Air So Pure Members

As of January 1, 2025, our proud members KP Holland and Westland Plant will enter into a collaboration. Peet Zwinkels will transfer the family business Westland Plant to the next generation, his son Niels Zwinkels. With this step, the business operations will be shaped together with KP Holland. This collaboration marks an important step in the continuation, expansion, and professionalization of the cultivation and development of air-purifying Spathiphyllum varieties.

Niels Zwinkels sees the takeover of the family business as a great opportunity but needs a cooperation partner: “In KP Holland I see the ideal partner. Because we have been growing their varieties for years, I have gotten to know the company and the people very well. By working together and sharing knowledge you are stronger than on your own. I am convinced that together we can create new opportunities and strengthen each other in several areas.”

For Peet Zwinkels, this feels like the right time to transfer Westland Plant: “My wish was to continue the company while being able to take a step back. I am incredibly proud that we can now say that the company will be continued by Niels and KP Holland.”

Joining forces results in offering a wide range of Spathiphyllum plants in different pot sizes available through one address. Through this increase in scale, further professionalization and development can be realized to take advantage of new market opportunities.

Leo de Vries, General Director KP Holland, says: “Customers retain all the strengths of Westland Plant and now also benefit from the efficiency of central purchasing and service through KP Holland.“

The cooperation between Westland Plant and KP Holland will officially start on January 1, 2025, with a focus on further expanding air-purifying Spathiphyllum cultivation. In this, quality and innovation are central.

KP Holland and Westland Plant are two of the 14 Air So Pure members. Air So Pure is a proud association of specialized members working together to strengthen the market position of our respected brand. Our members are experts in growing and marketing tested, highly air-purifying houseplants, making us a powerful alliance.

The Air So Pure collection has air-purifying properties that make the difference between an ordinary plant and plants that contribute to a healthy living-, working– and relaxing environment. Grown with love, attention and care, exactly as we should embrace the world. We receive it back doubly. Discover Air So Pure’s air-purifying greens and create a world of wellbeing.