La Diva Lavender Program by Dümmen Orange Provides Growers with New Solutions at CAST 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange will launch its new La Diva Lavender program at the upcoming California Summer Trials (CAST) 2021.

La Diva Lavender provides solutions for growers through a full suite of varieties and species that can be easily programmed from early spring through autumn production. Three of Dümmen Orange’s newest premium lavender varieties for the early spring season will be on display at CAST 2021.

Imperial, a French dentata type, is an industry breakthrough. Traditionally grown for their wooly gray foliage, this variety has an abundance of flower power, making it a real standout in the landscape. The variety gets to be very large and is an impressive plant in the garden. It also takes summer heat and humidity extremely well, which makes it an ideal variety for southern production.

The new La Diva Big Night, a Spanish lavender type, has a large flower and large bract petal to it that comes with a tough, gray-green foliage. Overall, it is a superior plant compared to traditional Spanish lavenders.

La Diva Eternal Elegance, a new angustifolia (English lavender), is an incredible variety for early spring. Eternal Elegance compared to a traditional angustifolia has vibrant branching, a load of dark blackberry-purple flowers and an outstanding fragrance.

The La Diva concept conveniently provides a one-stop solution for any grower’s or retailer’s lavender needs. Dümmen’s early season flowering lavender is the result of new genetics. This program is beneficial in a number of ways including programmability, which allows growers the ability to cut their lavender growing schedule. Plus, La Diva creates a high-end lavender series that is available to purchase throughout the year.

Participating in this year’s special version of CAST, the Dümmen Orange display will be located at 6464 Ana Bay Road in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Dümmen’s trial schedule is 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 27, 2021. All interested CAST 2021 attendees must confirm a visit time prior to the show. To view the La Diva Lavender program firsthand at CAST 2021, please schedule a meeting time with Dümmen Orange at cast@dummenorange.com.

Click here to view the La Diva Lavender video.

For more information on Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com .

About Dümmen Orange