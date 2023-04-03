Latin America Has Become a Leading Exporter of Roses

Perhaps it’s a post-pandemic thing: many of us felt the need for greater human connection following COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as healthier diets.

Step forward roses and avocados. We’re buying roses in increasing numbers as a way to show loved ones how much we care. While avocados have become a staple of more health-conscious diets.

Growers in Latin America have seized on this growth in demand and trade data shows the region now leads the world in the export of the two products.

