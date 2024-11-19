Leaves, Bark and Movement for Winter 

As we move into “stick” season as we call it in New England, when mostly we’re looking at bare tree and shrub branches, it’s good to remember we can have more than “sticks” in our yards. There are herbaceous perennial flowers, grasses and shrubs that can put on quite a show, especially in locations that have less consistent snow cover in winter.

Many gardeners are quick to cut back their perennial flower gardens in fall. Current thinking is to leave the spent flowers, branches and leaves. They provide overwintering sites for beneficial insects and pollinators.

