Live Stream: Proven Winners ColorChoice Unveils 2025 New Varieties 

Grand Haven, MI – The marketing team at Spring Meadow Nursery will unveil 32 new Proven Winners® ColorChoice® shrub varieties in a YouTube Live Stream event on Friday, February 21 at 12:00 PM ET. Shrubs covered will be varieties that are new to retail in 2025.

Positioned as a lunch-and-learn style event, the one-hour session will be divided into four segments, covering evergreens and foliage interest, vines and native species, heat-tolerant shrubs, and finally, roses, hydrangeas and edibles. The event can be found under the “Live” tab on the Proven Winners® ColorChoice® YouTube channel, and a recording will be available to watch afterward.

Get the inside story on new additions to series such as Just Chill® Camellias, a fall blooming Camellia sasanqua hybrid with bold blooms, high-quality foliage, and better hardiness, and the popular Fairytrail® series of Cascade Hydrangeas®, noted for their graceful, draping branches that display a cluster of blooms at every leaf node.

The live stream will also feature several new additions to the Deer Proof™ Plant Program, including the colorful Paisley Pup® Leucothoe and the shade-tolerant Sweet & Lo™ Sarcococca, with late winter blooms and glossy evergreen foliage. All university-rated as being seldom damaged by deer.

The hosts will showcase these shrubs and more, while attendees can ask questions and receive real-time answers through the live chat during the event.

Log in to the Live Stream now and click the “Notify Me” button to set a reminder to attend this informative session.

For information on all Proven Winners® ColorChoice® 2025 retail introductions, click on the New Varieties button at ProvenWinnersColorChoice.com.