Local Deaf Chef Matthew Baker to Prepare Family Style Meal Paired with Local Beverages for Field to Vase Dinner at the Flower Fields

CARLSBAD, CA – The Field to Vase Dinner at The Flower Fields on April 20, 2023, promises to be a truly unforgettable evening, with an exceptional selection of locally sourced cuisine and beverages. Renowned local deaf Chef Matthew Baker of Feast on This and his team will be preparing a family-style meal for guests, featuring locally sourced cuisine accompanied by local beverages from South Coast Winery, Arcana Brewery, and Boochcraft, making it an evening of gastronomic delight.

Chef Baker, who is known for his unique approach to cooking and his role as a role model for the deaf community, will create a menu that highlights local, seasonal ingredients and celebrates the beauty of the flower fields.

Despite being deaf, Chef Baker has not let his disability limit his passion for cooking. He has found ways to adapt to his environment and communicate with his staff and clients effectively. In addition to providing delicious meals, he also aims to raise awareness about the deaf community and encourage people to embrace diversity and inclusion.

“The Field to Vase Dinner is a celebration of locally sourced flowers, food, and beverages, and our partners’ commitment to sourcing locally makes them the perfect fit for the dinner,” said Camron King, CEO & Ambassador of Certified American Grown. “Chef Baker’s passion for using fresh, local produce ensures that guests will enjoy a delicious meal and our featured beverages add a unique and flavorful touch to the farm-to-table event, showcasing the diverse range of flavors and ingredients available in the Southern California area.”

Boochcraft, a local kombucha brewery, will greet guests with refreshing kombucha in their newest flavor – Cherry Limeade. Crafted with organic ingredients and innovative flavors, Boochcraft’s kombuchas are the perfect choice for a sophisticated welcome beverage.

Arcana Brewery, a local craft brewery in Carlsbad, will also be serving their unique and flavorful beers at the Field to Vase Dinner. Known for their small batch brewing and experimentation, Arcana Brewery offers a range of brews that are sure to impress even the most discerning beer enthusiasts.

South Coast Winery, a renowned winery from nearby Temecula, will be showcasing their award-winning wines at the event by serving them during the reception and pairing them with dinner. With the help of rich Southern California soil and generous Temecula Valley sunshine, South Coast Winery produces a wide range of varietals, from crisp whites to full-bodied reds, all crafted with care and expertise.

Tickets for the Field to Vase Dinner are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot now for this unforgettable evening celebrating the best of locally sourced cuisine and beverages. It’s an opportunity to experience the unique and diverse flavors that Southern California has to offer.