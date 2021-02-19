Local Farm Recognized for Environmental Stewardship Efforts

BUNNELL, Fla. – Everde Growers has been awarded a County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship (CARES) award by the Florida Farm Bureau Federation for their environmental stewardship efforts.

The CARES program was established by Florida Farm Bureau and the Suwannee River Partnership in 2001 to recognize superior natural resources conservation by agricultural producers.  The program relies on the action by farmers and ranchers to implement state-of-the-art natural resource management systems, or Best Management Practices, on their properties.

“It is imperative to recognize all Florida farmers who go the extra mile in caring for natural resources,” said Florida Farm Bureau President John L. Hoblick. “The CARES award is our way to honor these farmers and ranchers and bring awareness of production agriculture’s commitment to superior natural resource management.”

