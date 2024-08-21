Long Season Pollinator Plants

Many gardeners love helping pollinators. But growing a pollinator garden isn’t practical in every location. For small space gardeners, the solution is to work pollinator plants into existing gardens and select varieties that stay compact and are easy to manage. Before I talk about compact pollinator plants, though, let’s consider other factors that help you create a bee, butterfly, and insect-friendly habitat in your yard.

Pollinators need shelter, nesting spots and water along with pollen and nectar from flowers. Have a water source, such as a bird bath, in your yard. Create a small, seldom mowed, mini meadow area on the edge of your property where wild plants and grasses can grow and pollinators can hide. Leave a snag tree and fallen logs as nesting sites for some pollinators. Many native pollinators are solitary and live in the ground, including your lawn. Mow high and avoid using pesticides to protect these important native bees.

For plants, have pollinator friendly plants blooming from spring through fall. You don’t have to remove existing plants, just supplement with compact, pollinator friendly ones.

