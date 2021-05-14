Long-Time Dümmen Orange Executive Moves to Vaughan’s Horticulture, New Retail Director Hired

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange is proud to announce two major developments within the company’s North American team. Rebecca Lusk, a 19-year Dümmen Orange employee and director of retail accounts, will be joining Vaughan’s Horticulture as part of its key account team. Marta Maria Garcia, an experienced corporate retail marketing executive, is set to become the new retail director of Dümmen Orange North America.

Rebecca Lusk was an instrumental member of the team that built Dümmen Orange North America into a global industry leader. She was the first employee of Dümmen USA and carried out a wide range of tasks for the organization as she supported the company’s growth over the past two decades. Her dedication and loyalty to all the Dümmen brands makes Lusk well-equipped for this new role with Vaughan’s. Customers of Vaughan’s Horticulture and her teammates on the company’s key accounts team will all benefit from her strong retail experience and deep knowledge of Dümmen Orange and its extensive product portfolio.

Replacing a notable leader required hiring an established business executive like Marta Maria Garcia. She brings valuable insight to Dümmen Orange gained from her previous management experience at Nature’s Way Farms, Designer Cut Flowers, Costa Farms and Bacardi. Her track record of creating and launching retail programs has been recognized by many throughout the horticulture industry. Garcia’s marketing acumen includes product categories like tropicals, foliage and cut flowers, all of which complement Dümmen’s success in annuals and perennials. As an industry advocate, she is a board member for the Produce Marketing Association’s (PMA) center of growing talent and participates on PMA’s floral council and demand creation committees.

“We are so fortunate to have two very skilled industry leaders like Rebecca and Marta Maria planning for our future growth and success,” said Perry Wismans, vice president of sales for Dümmen Orange. “After such an amazing leadership tenure here, Rebecca’s career path is shifting while Marta Maria’s career path has now led her here. Our organization, employees, customers and partners have all been and will continue to be the beneficiaries of talented industry leadership at Dümmen Orange North America.”

Given the importance of these new leadership changes and to ensure a smooth transition, both Lusk and Garcia will be working side by side for the next five months.

