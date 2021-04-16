LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station Releases Virtual Spring Garden Tour, New Website

HAMMOND, La. — The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station has rolled out a package of online content, including a new website and a spring video tour of its gardens, in lieu of the annual Margie Yates Jenkins Spring Lecture Series and Open House.

The website address is https://app.lsuagcenter.com/hammondtrials. It features an extensive database of bedding plants, trees, shrubs and other plants grown in trials at the research station as well as links to virtual events, including the spring tour.

“We will continue to upload new trial data and information, with new data coming every week,” said Jeb Fields, AgCenter commercial horticulture specialist and assistant research coordinator of the Hammond Research Station. “We are building a repository of trial photographs, specific ratings and search features for specifics regarding different horticultural uses.”

