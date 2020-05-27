Lucky Star Pentas Named Louisiana Super Plant

HAMMOND, La. — The second Louisiana Super Plant announced for 2020 are Lucky Star pentas.

“Pentas are one of the best landscape plants for attracting pollinators to a garden, and with their bright vivid colors, pentas attract people as well,” said LSU AgCenter horticulturist Jeb Fields.

The Louisiana Super Plants program already has included Butterfly pentas, and Lucky Star pentas were so good that it was time to add another group, he said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: LSU AgCenter