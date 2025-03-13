March Slow Flowers Meet-Up: Reconceptualized Sympathy Flowers with Nicole Wright of The Pink Peony Floral Shop

Slow Flowers member Nicole Wright is the owner of The Pink Peony floral shop in Waterford, Wisconsin.

Nicole explains that a florist’s duty is to provide local funeral homes with funeral flower reference books for them to share with grieving families. “In my early years of owning my business, I realized that finding a sympathy flower book absent of outdated floral displays was nearly impossible,” she explains. “I found the same displays reminiscent of Victorian-era-meets-1950’s-style-arrangements in every funeral flower book and funeral flower internet search.”

She discovered that not only does the funeral flower industry continue with these outdated displays but that the arrangements are riddled with toxic foams, single use materials and vessels, and do not promote seasonal, local flower and foliage use. “I realized I had an opportunity to make the necessary adjustments within the funeral flower industry. I recognized that we florists, funeral directors, home funeral guides, and grieving families collectively need to band together to alter this cycle of outdated funeral arrangement styles and practices . . . (and) help change the way we envision funeral flower arrangements.”

After years of squeezing in seasonal photo shoots, Nicole completed “Returning Home,” her new book that she will share with our community during the March 14th Slow Flowers (Virtual) Meet-Up). Each arrangement featured in “Returning Home” was designed with local and American grown flowers and foliage; all vessels used were re-purposed, and all materials used were donated.

Learn how Nicole advocates for sustainable sympathy flowers — and how you can integrate her approach into your funeral floral services.

P.S., we’ll have a drawing for one free copy of Returning Homel!

Join Slow Flowers Founder, Debra Prinzing, at our

“Slow Flowers Members’ Virtual Meet-Up”

Friday, March 14th (9:00 a.m. PT/Noon ET)**



Click on this link for login details and join this enriching gathering!

#slowflowersmeetup