Marigolds: The Botanical El Dorado!

Native to Mexico and Guatemala, Tagetes erecta, commonly known as Marigolds, is a member of the Asteraceae family. Other common names for this majestic flower include Aztec Marigold, and Mexican Marigold further alluding to its land of origin.

The Mayans and Aztecs were known to have cultivated Marigolds for many different uses ranging from ceremonial to medicinal. Being very aromatic, there is evidence that Marigolds were used in incense burners inside temples, and to this day they are used to decorate altars and tombs when celebrating the Day of the Dead. Thus Marigolds are also known as Flor de Muertos.

Medicinally, Marigolds have been used to treat a number of ailments from gastrointestinal complaints to heart disease, and even cataracts due to the high level of carotenoids found in their petals. In addition to this, they make a fantastic natural dye producing a color that ranges from bright yellow to deep orange.

