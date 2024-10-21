Marigolds: The Botanical El Dorado!

FloraLife Floral October 21, 2024

Native to Mexico and Guatemala, Tagetes erecta, commonly known as Marigolds, is a member of the Asteraceae family. Other common names for this majestic flower include Aztec Marigold, and Mexican Marigold further alluding to its land of origin.

The Mayans and Aztecs were known to have cultivated Marigolds for many different uses ranging from ceremonial to medicinal. Being very aromatic, there is evidence that Marigolds were used in incense burners inside temples, and to this day they are used to decorate altars and tombs when celebrating the Day of the Dead. Thus Marigolds are also known as Flor de Muertos.

Medicinally, Marigolds have been used to treat a number of ailments from gastrointestinal complaints to heart disease, and even cataracts due to the high level of carotenoids found in their petals. In addition to this, they make a fantastic natural dye producing a color that ranges from bright yellow to deep orange.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FloraLife

Related Articles

Floral

Effects of FloraLife Shield Ultra on Cut Rose Opening, Color Vibrancy, and Vase Life

FloraLife Floral October 26, 2022

FloraLife® Shield Ultra is a postharvest dip or spray product designed to protect cut flowers from adverse conditions as they travel from farms to the end consumer. FloraLife® Shield Ultra is engineered to maintain the quality and consistency of cut flowers throughout the distribution chain. It is a concentrated product which results in less water usage, packaging, transport, and reduced waste.

Floral

Carnations: Versatility & Beauty Incarnate!

FloraLife Floral December 26, 2023

Carnations are hands down, one the most versatile flowers a florist can rely on over the holiday season. As one of the oldest cultivated flowers in the world, they have been grown as far back as Roman times right up to the present day, carnations have been captivating humans for millennia and for good reason. Not only are they beautiful, but also long lasting, and often fragrant too.