Marketing to Generation Z: 6 Ways to Share Flower Power With a New Generation

You may have begun including millennials in your marketing efforts, which is fantastic and will pay off. Well, now it’s time to think about the next generation: Generation Z, or those born in the mid-1990s to 2000s. Sure, they may be young now, but they’ll be your customers soon enough. Most importantly, this generation makes up 27 percent of the US population and is projected to have a staggering $44 billion in buying power!

So, while you’re not currently focused on Gen Z, it’s vital to start adjusting your marketing strategy. The following tips will help you learn about Gen Z, what they want, and how to market to them effectively.

1. Get Real and Tell Stories

As with millennials, Gen Z wants to see real people and relatable stories in marketing campaigns. They’re looking for stories about people who share the same struggles and beliefs as they do, and they can sniff out a paid actor in a nanosecond! They also want your product to provide value and meet their needs; sharing the power of flowers with this generation would be a great way to provide that value.

