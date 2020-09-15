Matt Pulliam Joins Bailey Sales Team

St. Paul, MN – Bailey welcomes Matt Pulliam to their Territory Sales team, where he will be supporting customers in Idaho and Utah, as well as parts of Washington, Nevada, and Wyoming. Pulliam joins the Bailey team with a broad knowledge of the horticulture industry, having worked in field production and wholesale/landscape sales, and most recently as the General Manager for a large retailer/re-wholesaler in the Reno, Nevada area.

“Matt has been in the nursery industry for more than 28 years,” shares Jason Bizon, West Coast Sales Manager. “He brings a great level of professionalism, a holistic understanding of the industry, and a targeted expertise of horticulture in his region. The combination of these traits will be a great asset to his customers.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Bailey team,” said Pulliam. “Through all my years in the nursery industry, Bailey Nurseries has been the vendor that I have most admired. The quality of the plants, backed up by excellent branding, marketing, and people set this company apart. I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Bailey to customers throughout the Western United States. I’m a nursery industry ‘lifer’ and am eager to start sharing my knowledge of and enthusiasm for the industry with my customers.”

Pulliam will be based in Nevada and travel to meet customers as soon as safely possible. In the interim, he can be reached at 208-602-7113 or [email protected]