Maximize Sales with SAF’s Holiday Planning Package

ALEXANDRIA, VA. —The Society of American Florists has developed a new collection of resources to help florists prepare for the holiday season and maximize sales. The Holiday Planning Package is available now on the Career Connection platform.

“With the current supply chain challenges coupled with strong consumer demand for flowers, we want to make sure our members have everything they need to succeed this holiday season– in one easily accessible location,” said Kate Penn, SAF’s CEO.

Along with curated training courses and virtual events, SAF’s Career Connection platform includes an explore page, which hosts collections of tools and resources (articles, marketing materials, webinars and more) on a wide variety of topics– from holiday planning to labor and pricing strategies.

The Holiday Planning Package includes:

A collection of articles with the most up to date guidance for developing a social media plan to attract holiday shoppers, hiring seasonal help, customizing your website for holiday sales and more.

Holiday Web Banners and Social Media Graphics to promote flower purchases and your offerings during the season.

Social Media Content Calendar that provides tips on crafting social media posts to use with the graphics.

Poinsettia Brochure and Flier to print and have at your store to remind customers that the plants are not poisonous to humans or pets.

The Holiday Success Series virtual event from 2020 focusing on topics such as website optimization, staffing, sourcing, and logistics to maximize sales and profits.

All items in the Holiday Planning Package are free for SAF members. To learn more about SAF, contact Amanda Roberts.

The Society of American Florists is the only national trade association that represents all segments of the U.S. floral industry. SAF provides government advocacy, education and marketing advice; and connects industry members who want to learn, share ideas and grow; helps the industry recruit and retain talent; and provides guidance to the industry to prepare for and navigate the future. The association was chartered by an act of Congress in 1884. To learn more about SAF or to join, visit safnow.org.