Maximizing the ‘Green Drenching’ Garden Trend

Research finds gardening boosts feelings of well-being, provides a sense of calm from the chaos

Azusa, California – Looking for a place to “just be” and take your mind off worldwide events and the noise and stress of everyday life? You can find it in the garden! Research from Monrovia, one of the nation’s largest growers of premium plants, trees, and shrubs, finds the connection between gardening and feeling more positive continues to grow year over year since the COVID pandemic.

Each year, Monrovia conducts a gardening research study surveying 1,400 homeowners across the U.S. who purchase outdoor plants from garden and home centers. In 2020, the company began asking a series of questions related to gardening and wellness. Of those surveyed this year, 37% strongly agreed that gardening has become a hobby to feel good, showing an increase of 8% over last year.

“Interest in gardening as a way to de-stress and feel more positive, which we saw as a growing trend during the COVID pandemic, is still rising,” said Katie Tamony, CMO and trend spotter for Monrovia. “More than half of the homeowners we surveyed strongly agree that gardening is good for their mental health and well-being. That number has surged since we first started asking. Those who say gardening helps them feel hopeful and positive has also increased 4% since last year.”

Creating peaceful and relaxing outdoor spaces has homeowners seeking out soothing tones of green and adding interesting foliage and texture in the garden – a trend Monrovia is calling Green Drenching. The focus is on foliage, adding plants that provide structure and a sense of calm to the chaos of everyday life.

Green Drenching is all about bathing the outdoor area in layers of soothing green tones, from soft fuzzy ground covers to living vertical walls of greenery. Think of layering your outdoor space in soft grasses and ferns, vines to scramble up structures, and tidy shrubs to cover fencing.

“With these serene spaces, we are seeing a strong interest in lush vining plants and evergreen hedges used to create beautiful, tranquil garden spaces,” Tamony said. “This includes evergreens to add height and privacy, shrubs that offer unique and complimentary green hues and vines with fragrance and just a hint of color.”

Perfect Plants for Green Drenching:

Emerald Boxer™ Holly is the perfect choice for creating a brilliant emerald green hedge. This round, male evergreen holly is perfect for shearing into topiary shapes and makes an excellent boxwood replacement too. Emerald Boxer will reach about 6 feet tall and wide, and is recommended for Zones 7-9.

Gold Coast ® Pittosporum keeps your mood – and your garden – bright with gorgeous glowing lime-green variegated foliage that grows upright on elegant thin, dark stems. Fabulous in contemporary gardens as a colorful, eye-catching accent, this evergreen reaches 10 feet tall and 8 feet wide, Zones 7-11.



Tight Squeeze ™ Western Red Cedar is a narrow growing evergreen that creates an outstanding living wall or screen. The shiny foliage stays a beautiful green throughout the winter and can be clipped to create a formal look. Tight Squeeze grows 12 feet tall and 5 feet wide in about 10 years. Recommended for Zones 5-9.



Madison Star Jasmine features luminous green leaves that serve as a backdrop for creamy white blooms. This variety was chosen because it is more cold-tolerant than other climbing jasmine. Growing up to 12 feet tall on a fence, arbor or trellis, it quickly fills the garden with the scent of orange blossoms. Recommended for Zones 7-10, Madison Star Jasmine can be overwintered inside in colder climates.



Camouflage® Variegated Japanese Araliais a stunning standout with beautifully patterned foliage. Camouflage® dazzles with bright yellow, lime, and deep-green tropical-looking foliage that adds a unique look and feel to large containers or in shade gardens. Discovered by plant hunter Dan Hinkley, it can reach 5 to 8 feet tall and wide. Camouflage is recommended for Zones 7-10, and is a wonderful houseplant during the winter months in colder climates.



Find more plants for Green Drenching and other design trends in Monrovia’s Distinctive Selections Guide Monrovia.com for more information.

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.