Mayesh Covid-19 Update April 17

Mayesh Wholesale Florist Floral April 20, 2020

This week we continued to ship flowers out to customers all across the country from both LAX and Miami. We are sending out local California product from LAX while Miami is facilitating the Mayesh Direct BoxLot orders that are coming through our e-commerce site at mayesh.com. Our purchasing team is working hard on all fronts including adding more to Mayesh Direct BoxLots and preparing for Mother’s Day. Customers can expect to see Mother’s Day price sheets out very soon.

Also, we are excited to announce that we are slowly opening branches! The following locations will be re-opening Monday, April 20th with a very limited inventory of South American flowers that will be available for curb-side pickup:

  • Charlotte, NC
  • Cleveland, OH
  • Detroit, MI
  • Houston, TX
  • Phoenix, AZ

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Mayesh Wholesale Florist

Related Articles

Floral

2020 Mayesh Design Star Announcement

September 17, 2019 Mayesh Wholesale Florist

Anthony is the co-owner of The Boy Who Cried Flowers which is based in Los Angeles and he caught our eye way before the contest started because he is colorful – both personally and professionally. His signature pink hair is hard to miss, but it is his use of color in his designs that we love the most in addition to that fact that his business perspective is much different than our past Design Stars.

Floral

Mayesh Holiday Charity Drive 2019

December 4, 2019 Mayesh Wholesale Florist

Every holiday season each Mayesh branch chooses a charity to support in a holiday charity drive. In addition to a donation from Mayesh, we open contributions to our staff and customers to help raise awareness, money and collect items for those in need each holiday season.