Mayesh Covid-19 Update April 17

This week we continued to ship flowers out to customers all across the country from both LAX and Miami. We are sending out local California product from LAX while Miami is facilitating the Mayesh Direct BoxLot orders that are coming through our e-commerce site at mayesh.com. Our purchasing team is working hard on all fronts including adding more to Mayesh Direct BoxLots and preparing for Mother’s Day. Customers can expect to see Mother’s Day price sheets out very soon.

Also, we are excited to announce that we are slowly opening branches! The following locations will be re-opening Monday, April 20th with a very limited inventory of South American flowers that will be available for curb-side pickup:

Charlotte, NC

Cleveland, OH

Detroit, MI

Houston, TX

Phoenix, AZ

