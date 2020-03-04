Mayesh Flower Madness

Mayesh Wholesale Florist, Inc. Floral March 4, 2020

It is March, the month of madness and we wanted to join in on the fun with FLOWER MADNESS!! Flower Madness is your chance to win $1000 in flowers just by shopping online using our new website! Here is how it works:

  • For every online purchase made at https://www.mayesh.com/mayesh-direct-boxlots during the month of March you will earn one raffle entry. Each invoice equals one raffle ticket.*
  • On April 1st, we will use Google’s random number generator to select the winner.
  • One winner will receive a total of $1000 (four, $250 coupons) to spend online at mayesh.com/mayesh-direct-boxlots.**

