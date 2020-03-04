Mayesh Flower Madness

It is March, the month of madness and we wanted to join in on the fun with FLOWER MADNESS!! Flower Madness is your chance to win $1000 in flowers just by shopping online using our new website! Here is how it works:

For every online purchase made at https://www.mayesh.com/mayesh-direct-boxlots during the month of March you will earn one raffle entry. Each invoice equals one raffle ticket.*

On April 1st, we will use Google’s random number generator to select the winner.

One winner will receive a total of $1000 (four, $250 coupons) to spend online at mayesh.com/mayesh-direct-boxlots.**

