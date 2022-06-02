Mayesh is Opening in Charleston, South Carolina

Mayesh Wholesale Florist announced that it will open a new wholesale floral distribution operation in Charleston, South Carolina. The Charleston branch will be the 21st wholesale location and the first in the state of South Carolina for Mayesh. Founded in 1978 in Los Angeles, Mayesh is a leading national distributor of high-quality fresh-cut flowers used by florists and wedding and event specialists throughout the United States. To satisfy customers’ daily and event floral needs, Mayesh Charleston will offer a wide breadth of novelty and luxe flowers sourced from premier growers in the U.S. and around the world. The branch is expected to be open in late 2022.



“We are really looking forward to opening in Charleston! Our investment will significantly enhance our ability to serve the many talented floral professionals throughout the region by offering daily deliveries, in-store shopping, online shopping, box lots, standing orders, and so much more”, said Mayesh CEO Patrick Dahlson. “Charleston is a great event town and we’re thrilled that Mayesh will be part of the thriving floral community there!”



The new 10,000 square foot Mayesh branch will be located on Rivers at Aviation – 5935 Rivers Ave, Suite 105 B and will include a state-of-the-art flower cooler. If you are interested in becoming a part of the Mayesh Charleston team, please visit mayesh.com/careers mid-summer to learn more about open positions.



